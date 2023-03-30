Sean Olson Signs with Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced the signing of forward Sean Olson on Thursday, out of the University of Windsor (Windsor, ON).

A 24-year-old forward from Delta, British Columbia, Olson just wrapped up his college career at Windsor, where he posted 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists) in 18 regular season games, plus two goals in six playoff contests. Olson played three seasons for the Lancers, having the 2020-21 campaign cancelled due to the pandemic.

Prior to college, Olson played in three different Canadian junior leagues: the Provincial Junior Hockey league (PIJHL), British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), and the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL). He adds size to the Mariners at 6'3, 203 lbs.

The Mariners host the Tulsa Oilers this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in a $3 Dewey's "Threekend" at the Cross Insurance Arena. Friday is Mental Health Awareness Night ("Let's Talk About It"), presented by News Center Maine) at 7:15 PM, followed by Racing Night on Saturday, April 1st at 6 PM and Dinosaur Day on Sunday, April 2nd at 3 PM. More information on all upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

