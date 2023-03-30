Forward Todd Burgess Reassigned to Milwaukee

March 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced on Thursday morning that forward Todd Burgess has been reassigned to the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals.

Burgess, 26, was assigned to Norfolk on October 11, 2022. He has played in 38 games this season and posted 28 points (12g, 16a). Burgess was announced as an assistant captain for the team on December 14.

The Peoria, AZ native was drafted in the fourth round (103rd overall) by the Ottawa Senators in the 2016 NHL Draft. He played four years at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) then concluded his collegiate career at Minnesota State (Mankato). In his first season as a professional (2021-22), Burgess split time between the Manitoba Moose (35 games played, 13 points) and the Newfoundland Growlers (10 games played, 9 points).

Norfolk kicks off the first of three straight against Newfoundland tonight at Norfolk Scope.

