Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Cade Borchardt

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today the signing of forward Cade Borchardt.

Borchardt, 24, was the captain for Minnesota State-Mankato last season during a season in which he scored five goals and added 15 assists. Borchardt led the club to a Frozen Four appearance during his best season in 2021-22 where he notched 15 goals and 26 points in 44 games.

The 5-11, 176-pound Burnsville, Minn., native is expected to make his debut this weekend in Idaho.

The Mavericks are tied for second place in the Mountain Division with eight games to play. Kansas City is amid a three-game series at ECHL-leading Idaho this weekend but returns home to Cable Dahmer Arena on Tuesday, April 4 against the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 PM.

