Admirals Fall to Growlers in First Matchup at Scope

March 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA -- Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club fell to the Newfoundland Growlers at Norfolk Scope on Thursday night, 6-3.

GAME STORY

In the Growlers ever first visit to Norfolk Scope, they were able to dominate for most of the game. A Brian Bowen tripping penalty set Newfoundland up with a power play just six minutes into the game, which they capitalized on to take an early lead. Bowen was able to redeem himself, however, getting a goal to even up the contest just two minutes later. The Admirals went on another penalty kill with less than two minutes to go which Newfoundland capitalized on once again to take a one-goal lead heading into the second period. The second period was all Growlers, with them scoring four more goals. Derian Plouffe and Brett Budgell were able to score for Newfoundland in the first seven minutes of the period to put them up three. Keenan Suthers added another power-play goal, while Plouffe scored once more to give the Growlers a five-goal advantage heading into the final period. The Admirals were able to snag two goals in the final period to draw the game closer. Darren McCormick scored with 4:03 to play, and then Josh McDougall scored with 35 seconds left to score the final goal of the night.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Brian Bowen - With a goal and an assist on Thursday night, Bowen had a solid game offensively against the Growlers. He now has 11 goals and 15 total points on the season.

Josh McDougall - Being involved in every goal tonight, McDougall picked up three points in the contest for his best performance of the season. He now has 12 points this season.

Darren McCormick - Also collecting a goal and an assist, McCormick had a good showing on Thursday night. He has gathered 17 points in 30 games with the Admirals this season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals are back in action this weekend, playing again tomorrow and Saturday against the same Newfoundland Growlers. Tomorrow's puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

