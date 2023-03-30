Steelheads Host Jersey Auction for St. Luke's Children's

March 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release









Idaho Steelheads forward Justin Misiak

(Idaho Steelheads) Idaho Steelheads forward Justin Misiak(Idaho Steelheads)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) and St. Luke's Health Children's are paying homage with specialty jerseys featuring the original logo worn from 1997-2006 at the Idaho Central Arena (@IdCentralArena) this weekend for a pair of games with the Kansas City Mavericks.

The jerseys will be worn for both games on Friday and Saturday and available through an online-only auction on the Handbid app. Click HERE to start bidding. Bidding opens at 4:00 p.m. on Friday and closes on Sunday at noon. Fans that win the jersey will receive them either via pick-up or by mail, and jerseys will be autographed by the player.

The St. Luke's jersey auction began during the 1997-98 season, and since then, a total of $566,634 has been raised.

This is the final charity auction this year as part of three-consecutive months with jersey auctions benefiting local initiatives. The annual Jayden DeLuca Foundation auction took place February 10 & 11 and Pink in the Rink weekend took place January 13 & 14.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.