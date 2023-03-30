Garret Sparks Reassigned to Solar Bears from Springfield; Branden Makara Released
March 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Goaltender Garret Sparks has been reassigned to the Orlando Solar Bears by the Springfield Thunderbirds, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) St. Louis Blues. Additionally, the Solar Bears have released forward Branden Makara, Solar Bears Head Coach and General Manager Matt Carkner announced today.
Sparks, 29, has appeared in 13 games this season for the Solar Bears, posting a 7-3-3-0 record, with a 3.48 goals against average (GAA) and a .884 save percentage (SV%).
Sparks recorded his 18th career AHL shutout on March 25, making all 21 saves against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound native of Elmhurst, Illinois spent the 2021-22 season under contract with the Los Angeles Kings, playing the bulk of the time with the Club's American Hockey League Affiliate, Ontario Reign. He went 5-5-0-0 with a 3.25 goals-against average (GAA) and a .896 save percentage (SV%).
Sparks was the second Solar Bears player to reach the NHL when he made his debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 30th, 2015, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 3-0, becoming the first goaltender in Maple Leafs history to earn a shutout in their NHL debut. Sparks has appeared in 40 NHL games, posting a record of 15-18-2, a 3.06 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.
Sparks was a seventh-round selection (#190 overall) of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.
Makara, 25, appeared in 16 games for the Solar Bears this season, scoring three points (2g-1a). The Ottawa, Ontario native also spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) this season scoring nine points (7g-2a) in 27 games with Pensacola.
NEXT HOME GAMES: Orlando welcomes the Jacksonville Icemen back to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, March 31 for 90's Night and Saturday, April 1 for First Responders Appreciation Night. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. on both nights.
