Brayden Watts to Play in 3ICE Summer Hockey League

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Brayden Watts will take part in the 3ICE Summer Hockey League.

Watts, 24, is having the best season of his pro career. The third-year forward from Bakersfield, California has 58 points (23, 35a) in 43 games. He was third in the league in scoring before suffering a middle-body injury in late January. Watts returned to the Thunder lineup last week and has five points (1g, 4a) in three games.

He will join Team LeClair, coached by former NHLer John LeClair, who played 16 seasons with Montreal, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Joining Watts on Team LeClair will be forward Brandon Hawkins (Toledo Walleye), defenseman Colton Saucerman (Allen Americans), and forward Colin Theisen (Atlanta Gladiators).

3ICE debuted last summer with the championship being awarded in Las Vegas. The format utilizes 3-on-3 overtime rules to make the action wide open and exciting for fans.

The league opens on June 28 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will go until August 12 with the title being handed out in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Read more about the league and how the rules work.

Fans can catch the action on the CBS Sports Network, CBS and TSN throughout the summer. To see the schedule, click here.

Wichita remains in West Valley City on Friday at 8:10 p.m. to face the Utah Grizzlies.

