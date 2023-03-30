ECHL Transactions - March 30
March 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 30, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Zac Masson, F
Florida:
Nicholas Latinovich, G
Indy:
Tyler Kobryn, F
Nick Cardelli, F
Kalamazoo:
Mason McCarty, F
Franco Sproviero, F
Savannah:
Jacob Modry, D
Wheeling:
Ryan DaSilva, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Chad Butcher, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ty Farmer, D activated from reserve
Delete Aidan Brown, F placed on reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)
Atlanta:
Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve
Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Delete Chayse Primeau, F loaned to Charlotte
Indy:
Add Matus Spodniak, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Darby Llewellyn, F added to active roster (claimed from Tulsa)
Add Koletrane Wilson, D assigned by Rockford
Add Colin Bilek, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Matt Watson, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Julian Kislin, D added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina)
Kansas City:
Add Cade Borchardt, F signed contract, added to active roster
Maine:
Add Sean Olson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve
Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)
Delete Fedor Gordeev, D recalled by Providence
Newfoundland:
Add Jack Badini, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve
Delete Adam Dawe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)
Norfolk:
Add Eric Cooley, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Stepan Timofeyev, F activated from reserve
Delete Carson Musser, D placed on reserve
Delete Todd Burgess, F recalled by Milwaukee
Orlando:
Add Garret Sparks, G returned from loan to Springfield
Add Alex Frye, F activated from reserve
Delete Drennen Atherton, G placed on reserve
Delete Branden Makara, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)
Rapid City:
Add Rory Kerins, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ilya Nikolayev, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matt Marcinew, F activated from reserve
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve
Delete Lucas Feuk, F placed on reserve
Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)
Savannah:
Add Noah Carroll, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cody Karpinski, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson
Toledo:
Add Ty Enns, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Ty Enns, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Louie Roehl, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Sebastian Dirven, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)
