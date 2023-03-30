ECHL Transactions - March 30

March 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 30, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Zac Masson, F

Florida:

Nicholas Latinovich, G

Indy:

Tyler Kobryn, F

Nick Cardelli, F

Kalamazoo:

Mason McCarty, F

Franco Sproviero, F

Savannah:

Jacob Modry, D

Wheeling:

Ryan DaSilva, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Chad Butcher, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ty Farmer, D activated from reserve

Delete Aidan Brown, F placed on reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)

Atlanta:

Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve

Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Delete Chayse Primeau, F loaned to Charlotte

Indy:

Add Matus Spodniak, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Darby Llewellyn, F added to active roster (claimed from Tulsa)

Add Koletrane Wilson, D assigned by Rockford

Add Colin Bilek, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Matt Watson, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Julian Kislin, D added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina)

Kansas City:

Add Cade Borchardt, F signed contract, added to active roster

Maine:

Add Sean Olson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)

Delete Fedor Gordeev, D recalled by Providence

Newfoundland:

Add Jack Badini, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve

Delete Adam Dawe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

Norfolk:

Add Eric Cooley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Stepan Timofeyev, F activated from reserve

Delete Carson Musser, D placed on reserve

Delete Todd Burgess, F recalled by Milwaukee

Orlando:

Add Garret Sparks, G returned from loan to Springfield

Add Alex Frye, F activated from reserve

Delete Drennen Atherton, G placed on reserve

Delete Branden Makara, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)

Rapid City:

Add Rory Kerins, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ilya Nikolayev, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matt Marcinew, F activated from reserve

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

Delete Lucas Feuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)

Savannah:

Add Noah Carroll, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cody Karpinski, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson

Toledo:

Add Ty Enns, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Ty Enns, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Louie Roehl, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Sebastian Dirven, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)

ECHL Stories from March 30, 2023

