Rory Kerins and Ilya Nikolaev Activated off IR

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Thursday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forwards Ilya Nikolaev and Rory Kerins have each been activated off injured reserve.

Nikolaev has appeared in 32 games for the Rush and has 10 goals and 16 assists. He was placed on IR on February 8 and has missed the last 18 games. The 21-year-old was selected by the Flames in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and is on an NHL contract with Calgary.

Kerins landed on IR on February 1 and has missed Rapid City's last 20 games. He has played 31 games for the Rush and has 15 goals and 16 assists. Kerins was selected in the sixth round on the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old rookie is also on an NHL contract with the Flames.

The Rush also placed forward Weiland Parrish on injured reserve on Thursday. Parrish has played 20 games for the Rush this season and has three goals and six assists.

Rapid City returns home on Thursday night for the first of three games in three days against the Allen Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

