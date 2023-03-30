Seth Reichelson Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Year for 2022-23 Season
March 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and their partners at Pizza Hut of Central Florida are proud to announce that Seth Reichelson has been selected as the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Year for the 2022-23 season.
An epathways teacher at Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Mr. Reichelson received over 100 nominations from students and parents, alike, who cited his hard work, dedication, and humor while teaching.
As the Teacher of the Year for the 2022-23 season, Mr. Reichelson will receive recognition and a suite at the Solar Bears home game on March 31 and an entire year of FREE Pizza courtesy of Pizza Hut of Central Florida.
"Believing in hustle, loving the game, making sacrifices, and desire to be the best, is what makes my teaching like the Solar Bears," said Mr. Reichelson.
From November through March of the 2022-23 season, Fans, students, parents and teachers visited OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month. One Teacher was selected each month and they received a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.
NEXT GAMES: Orlando welcomes the Jacksonville Icemen back to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on on Friday, March 31 for 90's Night and Saturday, April 1 for First Responders Appreciation Night. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. on both nights.
Single-game tickets on sale now, download the 2022-23 schedule:
The schedule for the 2022-23 regular season has been updated and is now available to sync to your calendar app and mobile devices. Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office.
