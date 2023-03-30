Seth Reichelson Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Year for 2022-23 Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and their partners at Pizza Hut of Central Florida are proud to announce that Seth Reichelson has been selected as the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

An epathways teacher at Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Mr. Reichelson received over 100 nominations from students and parents, alike, who cited his hard work, dedication, and humor while teaching.

As the Teacher of the Year for the 2022-23 season, Mr. Reichelson will receive recognition and a suite at the Solar Bears home game on March 31 and an entire year of FREE Pizza courtesy of Pizza Hut of Central Florida.

"Believing in hustle, loving the game, making sacrifices, and desire to be the best, is what makes my teaching like the Solar Bears," said Mr. Reichelson.

From November through March of the 2022-23 season, Fans, students, parents and teachers visited OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month. One Teacher was selected each month and they received a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.

