Americans Open Important Series against Rapid City

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Rapid City Rush tonight in the first game of a three-game series. Both teams are looking up at the top four teams in the Mountain Division. The Americans trail fourth place Utah by one point, but have played two fewer games than Utah. Game time tonight is 8:05 PM CDT.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:45 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 8:05 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 4/5/23 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

Rookie continues RED Hot Play: Hank Crone scored his 42nd goal of the season on Saturday night. He's the first rookie in team history to hit the 40-goal mark. He's two goals behind Gary Steffes, for the most goals in team history. Steffes had 44 in the 2014-2015 season.

In the TOP 3: The Americans are third overall in Penalty Minutes in the league. Allen has 1,158 penalty minutes this season, averaging just 19 minutes per game. 374 minor penalties, and 26 major penalties. Fort Wayne leads the ECHL averaging just under 20 minutes per game. The top six teams are all from the Western Conference.

Americans sign Rookie Defenseman: The Americans signed rookie Ty Farmer to a contract on Wednesday. He joins Allen after one season at the University of North Dakota. He had 11 points in 37 games (1 goal and 10 assists).

Final three regular season games against Rapid City: The Americans open a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush tonight at The Monument Arena in South Dakota. Allen won the last two games against the Rush in early March in North Texas. Chad Butcher will make his return to the lineup tonight after missing almost a month with an upper body injury.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 15-14-1-1

Away: 15-16-0-0

Overall: 30-30-1-1

Last 10: 4-5-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (42) Hank Crone

Assists: (52) Jack Combs

Points: (89) Hank Crone

+/-: (+6) Liam Finlay

PIM: (185) Michael Robideaux

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 19-11-0-0

Away: 11-21-1-0

Overall: 30-32-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Goals: (28) Matt Marcinew

Assists: (33) Matt Marcinew

Points: (61) Matt Marcinew

+/-: (+14) Carter Robertson

PIM: (108) Tyson Helgesen

