Walleye Set New Season Ticket Record

October 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH - Just days away from beginning its 10th season, the Toledo Walleye announced setting a new team season ticket record. The Walleye now have 2,402 Game Plan members, exceeding the previous high of 2,370.

"It's fantastic. We're pleased and honored to achieve this record, thanks to our loyal fans," says Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye Executive Vice President and General Manager. "The excitement level continues to grow in Toledo for the game of hockey."

Affectionately known as "FINatics", Game Plan members enjoy many benefits of being in the membership club, including admission to exclusive, members-only events, priority access to playoff tickets, as well as first-in-line options for concerts and other events at the Huntington Center.

"The support from our community is unbelievable," says Brian Perkins, Toledo Walleye Director of Ticket Sales and Service. "It's a big reason why players love playing here in Toledo."

FINatics also receive special pricing and priority seating for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic Weekend presented by ProMedica, January 18-21, 2019 at the Huntington Center.

Last season the Walleye set a new single season attendance record with 273,613 fans, as well as a new high for sellouts in a season with 28.

For information about becoming a FINatic, contact a Game Plan Consultant at 419-725-9255.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.