Game Preview: Solar Bears Play First of Two Weekend Matches at Florida

October 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Friday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (1-0-0-0) continue their preseason schedule with the first of two back-to-back games against the Florida Everblades (0-0-0-0) in southwest Florida.

SHOW 'EM WHAT YOU GOT: With an abundance of players in training camp, several skaters were forced to sit out of Thursday's preseason opener against South Carolina. Head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky will have the opportunity to evaluate these players over the next two days as he and assistant coach Marc LeFebvre continue to prepare their 21-man Season-Opening Roster to submit to the league office on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

EXTRA-EXTRA: Although ECHL teams are limited to 16 skaters and two goalies during the regular season, the preseason affords teams the opportunity to dress additional players. This allows the coaching staff to get a better look at its players in training camp. It is expected that both Orlando and Florida will dress 18 skaters for Friday and Saturday's games.

THE MEN IN THE MASKS: After Martin Ouellette pitched a 25-save shutout performance for the Solar Bears on Thursday, rookie netminders Corbin Boes and Dillon Kelley will have the opportunity to get into action this weekend.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.