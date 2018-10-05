Grizzlies Preseason Opener on Friday

October 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies open up the preseason on Friday, October 5th against the Idaho Steelheads. 7:00 pm face-off at Maverik Center.

Utah and Idaho will get very familiar with each other this year. The 2 teams will meet 17 times this season. 15 meetings in the regular season and 2 preseason games, which take place tonight at Maverik Center and Saturday, October 6th at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.

Among the Grizzlies in the lineup tonight is Ryan Walters, who led the club with 29 goals and 63 points last season. Ryan Misiak was the only player to participate in all 72 Grizzlies games last season. Brendan Harms was one of the hottest Grizzlies player in the 2nd half of last season.

New players to watch includes Josh Winquist, who had 18 goals and 35 assists for the Orlando Solar Bears last season. Austin Carroll spent the previous 3 seasons with the Stockton Heat of the AHL. Former Steelheads forward Cole Ully is now a member of the Utah Grizzlies. Ully had 19 goals and 21 assists in 39 games for Idaho last season.

Local products for the Grizzlies include forward Tommy Anderson a Park City native. Defenseman David Higgs was born in Salt Lake City and played for Utah State University for the past 3 seasons. Forward Josh Dangel had 89 career goals for the University of Utah from 2014-17. Former Utah Utes goaltender Chris Komma holds the club record for career wins.

Tickets are just $10 for the October 5th game and are all general admission. Season ticket holders, contact your ticket rep for complimentary tickets to the game. Follow the Grizzlies on Twitter @utahgrizz as Hockey is back at Maverik Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.