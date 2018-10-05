ECHL Transactions - October 5
October 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 5, 2018:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Atlanta:
Chase Nieuwendyk, F
Frank Schumacher, D
Ryan de Melo, G
Justin Greenberg, F
Greenville:
Daniel Tedesco, F
Yianni Liarakos, F
Maine:
Austin Vieth, F
Lane King, F/D
South Carolina:
Joey Davies, F
Eric Witzel, F
Ryan Marcuz, F
Alex Murray, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Ed Minney, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Miroslav Svoboda, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Brampton:
Add Chris Martenet, D assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Boston Leier, F recalled by Belleville
Florida:
Add Steven Lorentz, F assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Add Josh Wesley, D assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Kalamazoo:
Add Russell Jordan, F added to training camp roster
Newfoundland:
Add Maxim Mizyurin, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
South Carolina:
Add Marcus Perrier, D added to training camp roster
Add John MacLeod, D assigned by Hershey
Tulsa:
Delete Ryan Tesink, F loaned to San Diego
Delete Peter Sivak, F loaned to San Diego
