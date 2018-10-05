ECHL Transactions - October 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 5, 2018:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Chase Nieuwendyk, F

Frank Schumacher, D

Ryan de Melo, G

Justin Greenberg, F

Greenville:

Daniel Tedesco, F

Yianni Liarakos, F

Maine:

Austin Vieth, F

Lane King, F/D

South Carolina:

Joey Davies, F

Eric Witzel, F

Ryan Marcuz, F

Alex Murray, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Ed Minney, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Miroslav Svoboda, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Brampton:

Add Chris Martenet, D assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Boston Leier, F recalled by Belleville

Florida:

Add Steven Lorentz, F assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Add Josh Wesley, D assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Kalamazoo:

Add Russell Jordan, F added to training camp roster

Newfoundland:

Add Maxim Mizyurin, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

South Carolina:

Add Marcus Perrier, D added to training camp roster

Add John MacLeod, D assigned by Hershey

Tulsa:

Delete Ryan Tesink, F loaned to San Diego

Delete Peter Sivak, F loaned to San Diego

