G Redmond Reassigned to Reading

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Friday goaltender Angus Redmond has been reassigned to the Royals by the Anaheim Ducks. The second-year netminder combined to appear in 21 games for Utah and Toledo last campaign. In three games with Toledo in March, Redmond posted a 2-1-0-0 record, 3.13 goals against average and .910 save percentage.

Redmond is the third goaltender to join the Royals this training camp, joining Will King and Troy Passingham (PTO).

The native of Langley, BC won the 2016-17 WCHA Championship with Michigan Tech and was named to the WCHA All-Rookie team in his only NCAA season. While on campus, he starred with four shutouts, a 22-10-5 record, 1.85 goals against average and .917 save percentage in 38 games.

