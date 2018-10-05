Rush and Midco Sports Network Engage in TV Partnership

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, in conjunction with Midco Sports Network®, announced a television partnership for the upcoming 2018-19 ECHL season.

The Rush will produce a weekly 30-minute television show that will air on MidcoSN every Tuesday night at 9 pm CST/8 pm MST starting on October 9, 2018. The show, called "Odd-Man Rush", will feature Mark Binetti, the "Voice of the Rush", as the primary host of the show, joined by Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault, Rush staff, and players throughout the season. It will showcase player and staff interviews, hockey 101 segments, and a variety of engaging segments for Rush fans to learn about the inner workings of the team and sport of hockey.

"I am elated that we have this outstanding partnership worked out with MidcoSN for our show," said Mark Binetti, Director of Media Relations and "Voice of the Rush", regarding the television engagement with MSN. "After losing our slot with our previous television venture locally, this now provides us with an opportunity to reach even more Rush fans, and create new ones through a wide net of coverage not only across the entire state of South Dakota, but also through North Dakota, Minnesota, and more. This show will provide fans with an inside look into the team and sport of hockey. Between hockey 101 segments regarding the fundamentals of the game and maintenance of equipment, to one-on-one interviews with players and staff, and previews of upcoming games and promotional nights, Rush fans can stay in the know as the season progresses."

"This partnership with the Rush will broaden our content on MidcoSN and further solidify our commitment to the Rapid City region," said Mark Powell, VP of MidcoSN.

In addition to the television program, the Rush and MidcoSN have also agreed to a partnership regarding live game broadcasts of select home games at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena. Details of those broadcasts, regarding how many games, and subsequently which games will be broadcast, will be revealed at a later date.

"Not only will our television show provide a point of engagement for our fans, but for the first time EVER in team history, our games will be on MidcoSN for all to see," Binetti continued. "Extending our reach throughout the region has always been a priority for us, and for us to be able to partner with MidcoSN to televise select home games is historic for our team. Over the years, we've considered the possibility of local game broadcasts on TV, but now it is a reality, and we're beyond excited for what it means for our fans, our team, and community."

For more information regarding this historic media engagement, and for season tickets for our 11th season of hockey in the Black Hills, call 716-7825.

