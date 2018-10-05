Morgan Nets Five Points to Lead Royals to 6-3 Win in Preseason

October 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Brian Morgan registered five points (1g), including three in the third period, to help the Reading Royals pull away from the Adirondack Thunder, 6-3, in the preseason opener Friday at Cool Insuring Arena. Morgan's five points are his most as a professional.

Reading pulled away in the third with strikes from Shane Walsh (2:36 of 3rd), Brayden Low (12:41) and Morgan (13:06), nestling the Royals to a 6-2 advantage.

Before the late flurry, Morgan assisted Bo Pieper twice to give Reading a 2-1 edge early in the second. After Adirondack tied it, 2-2, in the second, Josh MacDonald put Reading ahead for good with his first preseason tally halfway through the middle frame.

Will King made 39 saves, including 14 in the third, to best Thunder netminder Alex Sakellaropoulos (31 saves).

The Royals complete the preseason Saturday at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack at Santander Arena, with free admission to all those that donate a canned food item. The game will be broadcast on Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals.

Pieper tied the game, 1-1, with his first goal at 15:56 of the first, answering Shane Conacher's opening strike. Morgan ticked it to Pieper up the right wing through neutral ice. Pieper broke the zone line on the right wing for a 2-on-1 advantage. The lefty shot it to the far post and beat Sakellaropoulos with 4:04 to go in the frame.

The Royals scored twice more in the second. First, Pieper tipped the puck through Sakellaropoulos fewer than two minutes into the second at the right post, assisted by Morgan.

After Matias Cleland's tally for Adirondack (assists: Conacher, Peter MacArthur), the Royals scored halfway through the middle frame to take a 3-2 edge. A turnover by Cleland set up the play; the puck fumbled to the slot and Chris McCarthy dropped for MacDonald. Initially, Sakellaropoulos stretched for a leg save on MacDonald, but MacDonald found the rebound while turning and lifted it in on the back hand.

After assisting Walsh and Low in the third, Morgan scored at 13:06 of the third with a tricky shot from the bottom of the right circle, providing Reading a 6-2 edge. Dillan Fox fed Morgan, who smacked it in halfway up the left post.

The Royals were 0-for-5 on the man up. Adirondack was 1-for-2.

Single-game tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Weidenhammer Box Office at Santander Arena. Visit the Royals offices at Santander Arena between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for tickets or call 610-898-7825.

Opening Weekend, presented by Met-Ed

Season Opener: Sat., Oct. 13, 7:00 p.m.

Block party 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Food and drinks available | Performance by the Uptown Band | Attempt at setting the World Record for most cowbells played at a time | Cowbell giveaway (first 6,500 fans) | Red carpet introduction for the players

Philadelphia Eagles Legends Night (Vince Papale and Bill Bergey): Oct. 14, 5:00 p.m.

Pregame tailgate 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. | Appearance by Eagles legends Vince Papale and Bill Bergey | National cornhole tournament

