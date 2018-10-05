K-Wings Edged 4-2 in Preseason Opener Friday Night

Kalamazoo, MI- After a four goal first period things slowed down at Wings Event Center as Toledo edged Kalamazoo 4-2 on Friday night in preseason play.

The teams swapped goals back and forth in a first period that saw a combined 16 penalty minutes between the squads. Toledo got on the board first as Hunter Smith capitalized on the man-advantage only 2:19 into regulation. The lead held till the midway point of the frame when Battle Creek native Chad McDonald got the K-Wings on the board. Skating into the high slot McDonald redirected a Jimmy Mullin slap shot into the top corner past Kaden Fulcher to even the score at 1-1. Kalamazoo didn't wait long to strike for a second time. Zach Diamantoni gave the K-Wings their first lead of the night just 1:08 later. Late in the period Toledo would draw things even once more when Greg Wolfe found himself walking in on Keegan Asmundson uncontested. Wolfe picked his corner and tied the game at 2-2 with 4:14 left in the opening stanza.

It was Toledo that netted the only goal of the second period, scoring just 0:39 seconds into the period. Kevin Tansey gave the visitors the one goal lead that would stick into the intermission.

In the third it was the Walleye that struck again, this time to double their lead. Parked in front of the net Tyler Spezia collected a loose rebound and tucked it past Jake Hildebrand, giving the Walleye a 4-2 lead. Spezia's tally was the only one of the third as Toledo held Kalamazoo scoreless in the final frame, skating out with a 4-2 victory.

Netminders Keegan Asmundson and Jake Hildebrand split the game for Kalamazoo. Asmundson, who started the game, stopped 11 of 14 shots, while Hildebrand stopped 18 of the 19 he faced. Kaden Fulcher played the entire game for Toledo, stopping 23 of 25 shots.

Both teams capitalized once on the man-advantage with Kalamazoo going one-for-three, while Toledo was one-for-seven.

The preseason concludes tomorrow night as the Wings travel to Toledo taking on the Walleye at 7:15 pm.

