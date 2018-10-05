K-Wings Edged 4-2 in Preseason Opener Friday Night
October 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI- After a four goal first period things slowed down at Wings Event Center as Toledo edged Kalamazoo 4-2 on Friday night in preseason play.
The teams swapped goals back and forth in a first period that saw a combined 16 penalty minutes between the squads. Toledo got on the board first as Hunter Smith capitalized on the man-advantage only 2:19 into regulation. The lead held till the midway point of the frame when Battle Creek native Chad McDonald got the K-Wings on the board. Skating into the high slot McDonald redirected a Jimmy Mullin slap shot into the top corner past Kaden Fulcher to even the score at 1-1. Kalamazoo didn't wait long to strike for a second time. Zach Diamantoni gave the K-Wings their first lead of the night just 1:08 later. Late in the period Toledo would draw things even once more when Greg Wolfe found himself walking in on Keegan Asmundson uncontested. Wolfe picked his corner and tied the game at 2-2 with 4:14 left in the opening stanza.
It was Toledo that netted the only goal of the second period, scoring just 0:39 seconds into the period. Kevin Tansey gave the visitors the one goal lead that would stick into the intermission.
In the third it was the Walleye that struck again, this time to double their lead. Parked in front of the net Tyler Spezia collected a loose rebound and tucked it past Jake Hildebrand, giving the Walleye a 4-2 lead. Spezia's tally was the only one of the third as Toledo held Kalamazoo scoreless in the final frame, skating out with a 4-2 victory.
Netminders Keegan Asmundson and Jake Hildebrand split the game for Kalamazoo. Asmundson, who started the game, stopped 11 of 14 shots, while Hildebrand stopped 18 of the 19 he faced. Kaden Fulcher played the entire game for Toledo, stopping 23 of 25 shots.
Both teams capitalized once on the man-advantage with Kalamazoo going one-for-three, while Toledo was one-for-seven.
The preseason concludes tomorrow night as the Wings travel to Toledo taking on the Walleye at 7:15 pm.
Kalamazoo Wings single game and season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com/seasontickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 5, 2018
- Everblades' Rally Falls Short in Preseason Opener against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Adirondack Drops Preseason Opener 6-3 to Reading - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Edged 4-2 in Preseason Opener Friday Night - Kalamazoo Wings
- Morgan Nets Five Points to Lead Royals to 6-3 Win in Preseason - Reading Royals
- 11 Skaters on the Scoresheet as Rays Top Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Edge Nailers in Preseason Opener - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Earn First Ever Preseason Victory - Newfoundland Growlers
- G Redmond Reassigned to Reading - Reading Royals
- Rush and Midco Sports Network Engage in TV Partnership - Rapid City Rush
- Walleye Set New Season Ticket Record - Toledo Walleye
- Steven Brothers to Use Wichita Thunder Opening Weekend to Raise over $50,000 for Fallen Deputy Robert Kunze's Family - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - October 5 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Promotions of League Staff - ECHL
- Fairly Group Continues as the "Official Insurance Provider of the ECHL" for 2018-19 Season - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears Play First of Two Weekend Matches at Florida - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Preseason Opener on Friday - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers vs. Cyclones Game Day Snap Shot, October 5 - Wheeling Nailers
- It's Finally Game Day in Allen , Why It's Important, Allen vs KC Game Preview - Allen Americans
- Rays Announce Training Camp Roster Moves - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.