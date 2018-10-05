Fairly Group Continues as the "Official Insurance Provider of the ECHL" for 2018-19 Season

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Friday that The Fairly Group will once again serve as the official commercial insurance provider of the ECHL for the 2018-2019 Season for the League and its 27 Member Teams.

"As we enter into year 31 of the ECHL, this Season also represents the fact that The Fairly Group has been a part of our League for over half of our existence," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The Fairly Group's expertise in insurance and risk management has helped the League grow into what it has become today, and we appreciate their partnership, guidance, and support as we prepare for the 2018-19 Season."

The partnership agreement highlights Fairly Group at all ECHL regular season and playoff games, as well as at the League's signature events hosted throughout the season, including the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in Toledo on Jan. 21, 2019.

"The Fairly Group is proud to be a long term partner of the ECHL and we look forward to many more years of working together," said Alex Fairly, President of The Fairly Group.

The Fairly Group has represented the ECHL for 16 years in securing insurance related products and risk management education.

