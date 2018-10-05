Rays Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced multiple transactions Friday. Defenseman Joey Leach has been released from his tryout with the AHL's Manitoba Moose and will report to South Carolina, while forward Grant Besse and defender John MacLeod have been re-assigned to SC by the Hershey Bears.

In addition, Marcus Perrier has reported to training camp and has been added to the team's preseason roster, while SC has released Joey Davies, Ryan Marcuz, Alex Murray and Eric Witzel from tryout agreements.

Leach, is beginning his sixth professional season, which will also be his fourth with the Stingrays organization. The 26-year-old blueliner spent most of his 2017-18 campaign in South Carolina and scored a career-high 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 61 contests while racking up a +18 rating. Leach also saw action in five games with the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack during late February and early March.

The native of Wadena, Sask. measures 6-foot-3, 203-pounds and has now played in 265 career ECHL games with South Carolina, the Fort Wayne Komets and the Bakersfield Condors. During that time, he's totaled 90 points on 17 goals and 73 assists. The former third-round Calgary Flames NHL Draft pick has also contributed seven assists in 45 career AHL games for Hartford, Hershey, the Lake Erie Monsters and the Oklahoma City Barons.

Besse, 24, spent time with both the AHL's Cleveland Monsters and ECHL's Norfolk Admirals last season. He was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team at the conclusion of 2017-18 after leading all rookies in goals (30) and points (62). The Plymouth, Minn. native signed a PTO with Cleveland in March and posted seven points on a goal and six assists in 11 contests during his first career AHL action.

Prior to turning pro, the forward spent four seasons at the University of Wisconsin and totaled 97 points (39 goals, 58 assists) in 138 games with the Badgers. Originally a fifth-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2013 NHL Draft, Besse was also selected to the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic.

MacLeod, 22, was signed by the Bears on Sept. 6 and is beginning his professional career after playing four seasons at Boston University. The Dracut, Mass. native appeared in 119 career games with the Terriers, scoring 22 points (5 goals, 17 assists). He collected three assists in 23 games during 2017-18, helping Boston University to a Hockey East Championship.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound defender is a product of the United States National Team Development Program. He won a gold medal with Team USA at the U18 World Championships in 2014 and was a 2nd round selection of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2014 NHL Draft.

The SC roster now features 26 total players. The full list of players can be viewed HERE.

The 26th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Jacksonville against the Icemen on Oct. 13. The Stingrays will open their home schedule vs. Greenville on Saturday, Oct. 20.

