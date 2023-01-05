Walleye Award Wishing Well Grants to Nine Community Organizations

January 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







The Toledo Walleye are pleased to announce the 2022 grant recipients from their Walleye Wishing Well Fund.

Administered by the Greater Toledo Community Foundation (GTCF), the Walleye Wishing Well Fund supports programming that promotes overall fitness and wellness of children during cold weather months. The fund is supported through a variety of fundraising efforts conducted by the Walleye, including specialty jersey auctions and post-game raffles.

In 2022, the GTCF and Walleye awarded grants to the following nine local nonprofit organizations:

After-School All-Stars Ohio - grant was awarded to support a street hockey camp program.

Believe Center, Inc. - grant was awarded to support the youth basketball league.

BG Blueliners, Inc. - grant was awarded to purchase hockey gloves for youth players.

Diabetes Youth Services - grant was awarded to support a field trip to a Findlay ice skating rink for children with Type 1 Diabetes and their families.

International Boxing Club - grant was awarded to support an inner-city youth boxing program.

Lake Local Schools - grant was awarded to support youth volleyball and basketball programs.

New Leaf Group, Inc. - grant was awarded to support a youth mentoring and physical fitness program.

Nuestra Gente Community Projects, Inc. - grant was awarded to support an indoor afterschool soccer program for bilingual children.

Mosaic Ministries of South Toledo - grant was awarded to support an outdoor reading program at Marshall Elementary School.

Fans can learn more about the Walleye Wishing Well Fund on the Walleye Community page. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for a 2023 Walleye Wishing Well grant should visit www.toledocf.org to view the application guidelines.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.