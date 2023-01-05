Grizzlies Gameday: Thursday Night Showdown in the Black Hills

Utah Grizzlies (11-17, 22 points, .393 Win %) at Rapid City Rush (15-16, 30 points, .484 Win %)

Thursday, January 5, 2023. 7:05 pm. Arena: The Monument

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7760228-2023-utah-grizzlies-vs-rapid-city-rush

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's the first of a three-game series at Rapid City. It's the 3rd meeting this season between the clubs. Utah split a 2 game set at Maverik Center in the first weekend of the season.

Cameron Wright leads all Grizzlies forwards with 19 points (4 goals, 15 assists) this season. In 5 home games in the month of December the Grizzlies had an average attendance of 5,605.

Games This Week

Thursday - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.

Friday, January 6, 2023 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.

Saturday, January 7, 2023 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All times mountain.

Tyler Penner Played in 100th Consecutive Game

Forward Tyler Penner appeared in his 100th consecutive game for the Grizzlies on December 31st vs Idaho. Penner appeared in all 72 games in the 2021-2022 season, scoring 13 goals and 20 assists. This season Tyler has played in all 28 games, scoring 6 goals and 1 assist.

Ryan Kinasewich Coached in 100th Game

The December 31, 2022 game vs Idaho was the 100th game as head coach for Ryan Kinasewich. Coach Kinasewich led Utah to the 2021-2022 Mountain Division Championship for the first time in team history.

Recent Transactions

January 3, 2023 - Garrett Metcalf Returns to Club, Grizz Release Goaltender Eric Dop - Metcalf appeared in 5 games with San Diego. He got a win on December 23, 2022 for the Gulls at Tucson, where he saved 27 of 29. Metcalf has a record of 5-1 with a .913 save percentage and a 3.16 goals-against-average for Utah this season. Metcalf has previous AHL experience with Lehigh Valley and was in training camp with the Calgary Hitmen.

Grizzlies Player Trends

Tarun Fizer - Fizer was a +2 in 4 games in December. He scored 3 goals vs Rapid City in the first 2 games of the regular season. He had 1 goal vs the Rush on October 21st and 2 goals in a 3-2 win vs Rapid City on October 22nd.

Dakota Raabe - Raabe has a point in 10 of his last 15 games (5 goals, 10 assists). Raabe has 4 multiple point games in his last 15 contests. On December 21 Raabe had 2 goals and 1 assist at Idaho. Raabe has an assist in 5 of his last 8 home games.

Keaton Jameson - Jameson has 4 points (3 goals, 1 assist) in his last 7 games. Jameson got the Gordie Howe Hat Trick with 2 goals, 1 assist and 1 fight on December 17 vs KC. It was his first multiple point game since April 16, 2022 vs Idaho in the regular season finale.

Cameron Wright - Wright leads all rookies with 94 shots on goal. Wright leads Utah with 3 game winning goals. Wright leads all Utah forwards in points (19) and power play assists (6).

Andrew Nielsen - Nielsen has a point in 7 of his last 11 games (3 goals, 8 assists). Nielsen is tied among all league defenseman in assists (20) and is 4th among defenseman in points (24). He leads the league with 13 power play assists and is 2nd with 15 power play points. Nielsen has a point in 13 of his 23 games. Andrew has 2 power play goals in his last 9 games. Nielsen was named to the 2023 ECHL Western Conference All-Star team.

Johnny Walker - Walker has 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 7 games. He has 9 goals in his last 17 games. Walker leads all league rookies with 85 penalty minutes (2nd most in the league). 5 of his 9 goals have come on the power play. Walker has 2 games with 2 goals this season (November 5 at Kansas City, December 2 at Idaho). Walker is tied among all league rookies with 5 power play goals. Johnny has missed each of the last 5 games due to injury.

Dylan Fitze -Fitze has a point in 7 of his last 15 games.

Tyler Penner - Penner has 5 goals and 1 assist in his last 13 games. Penner has a goal in 4 of his last 7 home games. Penner appeared in his 100th consecutive game with the Grizzlies on December 31st.

Jordan Martel - Scored his first goal of the season on Dec. 28 vs Idaho. It was his 3rd professional goal as he scored 2 goals for Fort Wayne vs Wheeling on April 16, 2022. Martel has 3 points (1 goal, 2 assists) in 7 games with Utah. Martel has 26 shots in 7 games.

Zach Tsekos - Tsekos made his first appearance for Utah since November 27 vs Trois Rivieres. Tsekos spent most of the month of December in the AHL, where he played in 6 games with Colorado. Tsekos has a point in 4 of his last 5 games for Utah (2 goals, 4 assists). Tsekos leads all forwards in Plus/minus (+3). Zach leads Utah with a 21.1 shooting percentage (8 for 38). Tsekos suffered an injury on December 30 vs Idaho and is expected to miss a few weeks.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 23 for 102 on the power play over the last 22 games. Utah is 5-3 in one goal games. Utah is 8-3 when scoring first. Utah has scored 31 goals in the second periods this season. Utah is 4-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 8-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 2-0 in overtime this season.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 28 games this season: Dylan Fitze, Tyler Penner and Dakota Raabe Penner was 1 of 2 Grizzlies along with Mason Mannek, who appeared in all 72 games last season.

Match-Up With Rapid City

Rapid City is led by former Grizzly Scott Burt, who was a teammate with Utah Head Coach Ryan Kinasewich in the 2007-08 season. Both men were tied for the team lead in points that season with 60. Burt had 27 goals and 33 assists and Kinasewich had 23 goals and 37 assists.

Matt Marcinew leads the Rush with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists). Alex Aleardi has 31 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 31 games. Rory Kerins is off to a good start in his first pro season with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games. The starting goaltender for 24 of their 31 games has been Daniil Chechelev, who has a record of 14-8 with a 3.17 goals against average and a .907 save percentage.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 11-17

Home record: 5-8

Road record: 6-9

Win percentage: .393

Streak: Lost 5

Standings Points: 22

Last 10: 2-8

Goals per game: 2.61 (26th) Goals for: 73

Goals against per game: 3.57 (Tied 21st) Goals Against: 100

Shots per game: 28.50 (26th)

Shots against per game: 34.00 (24th)

Power Play: 25 for 131 - 19.1 % (17th)

Penalty Kill: 90 for 115- 78.3 % (17th)

Penalty Minutes: 392. 14.00 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 2. Utah had 2 shorthanded goals on Dec. 17 vs Kansas City.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 8-3.

Opposition Scores First: 3-14.

Record in One Goal Games: 5-3.

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Johnny Walker (9).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (20).

Points: Nielsen (24).

Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+3).

PIM: Walker (85)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (15)

Power Play Goals: Walker (5)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (13).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (94).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (21.1 %) 8 for 38.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (3)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf (5)

Save %: Metcalf (.913).

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (3.16)

