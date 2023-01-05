Solar Bears Athletic Trainer Brian DeAlmeida Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
January 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that athletic trainer Brian DeAlmeida, LAT, ATC has been named the athletic trainer for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.
DeAlmeida is in his third season as the Solar Bears' head athletic trainer. Prior to joining the Solar Bears, DeAlmeida functioned as a supervising athletic trainer at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World. He was responsible for coordinating medical coverage for multiple sporting events as well as overseeing a staff of 100+ athletic trainers. He was also a member of the team that was responsible for the 2020 NBA Season Restart Bubble as a care advocate. A 2018 graduate of Boston University, DeAlmeida received a Bachelor's of Science in Athletic Training. While at B.U. he worked with both the Harvard University and B.U. men's hockey teams.
DeAlmeida and Ward will be joined by D'Arcy Wiart (athletic trainer) and Garrett Hoglund (equipment manager) of the host Norfolk Admirals.
Solar Bears ECHL All-Star Classic Selection History:
Season - Host - Solar Bears Representative
2012-13 - Colorado Eagles - C.J. Severyn (Replaced Nick Petersen)
2013-14 - No game
2014-15 - Orlando Solar Bears - Solar Bears roster (host team)
2015-16 - No game
2016-17 - Adirondack Thunder - Tony Cameranesi (did not play)
2017-18 - Indy Fuel - Nolan Valleau
2018-19 - Toledo Walleye - Brent Pedersen (alternate, did not play)
2019-20 - Wichita Thunder - Michael Brodzinski
2020-21 - No game
2021-22 - Jacksonville Icemen - Brad Barone, Aaron Luchuk
2022-23 - Norfolk Admirals - Michael Brodzinski, Trainer Brian DeAlmeida
There have been 71 players from the ECHL All-Star Game who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 55 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.
NEXT GAMES: HAPPY NEW YEAR! The Solar Bears return to Amway Center on Friday, January 6 when they face the Florida Everblades. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.
