The Stanley Cup Is Coming to Worcester Tomorrow

January 5, 2023







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) in partnership with Mercantile Centerare proud to announce the Stanley Cup is coming to the DCU Center on Fri., Jan. 6th for the game against the Reading Royals at 7:05 p.m.

The Stanley Cup is awarded annually to the National Hockey League champion. This is the second time the Stanley Cup has been present at a Railers game, having last come to Worcester in 2019.

"We are excited to welcome the Stanley Cup back to Worcester," Chief Operating Officer, Michael G. Myers said. "We are proud to offer Railers fans an opportunity to see the greatest trophy in sports up close and personal at the DCU Center."

The Cup will be available for fans to take their photo on Friday night; doors open at 6:00 p.m. The Cup may be viewed in the Coors Light Cold Zone upon doors opening and through the first intermission. A second showing will be held during the second intermission.

A VIP Pre-Game Package is available and provides early-access to those wanting to jump the general admission line. Worcester Railers HC season ticket holders may also participate in the 5:45 p.m. early arrival.

Twenty-three names on the Cup have connections to Worcester Professional Hockey from the Worcester IceCats and the Worcester Sharks, such as Andrew Desjardins (Blackhawks, 2015), Yanni Gourde, and Barclay Goodrow (Lightning, 2020, 21). Names include former players, coaches, executives, and equipment managers. Fans will have a chance to view those names in-person tomorrow as the Railers host the Royals at 7:05 p.m.

Mark Your Calendar for Sports Legends Night on Jan.21st

Central Mass Sports Legends & Bobblehead Giveaway!

The Railers will pay tribute to Worcester Sports Legends on Sat., Jan 21st. The game will inclide VIP signings with baseball coach and former Red Sox player, Rich Gedman, former NHL player, Tom Poti, and former WBA Welterweight and IBO Welterweight World Champion, José Antonio Rivera.

The first 1,000 fans will receive an exclusive former Olympian, NHL player, and Railers Captain, Bobby Butler Bobblehead. More details to follow.

