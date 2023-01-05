Americans and Senators Announce Two Transactions

Allen Americans goaltender Kevin Mandolese

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), announced two transactions today.

Ottawa has recalled goalie Kevin Mandolese from the Allen Americans, and assigned him to their AHL affiliate Belleville.

Kevin Mandolese appeared in six games for the Americans this season going 4-1-0 with a 2.45 goals against average and a 0.927 save percentage. He was drafted by the Senators in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

"Kevin played great between the pipes during his time with the Americans," noted Head Coach and General Manager Chad Costello. "He was well respected in our room, and gave the team a chance to win every game he started."

In a separate transaction, Ottawa assigned defenseman Xavier Bernard to the Americans from Belleville. The 6-foot-5, and 205-pound blueliner was drafted by New Jersey in the fourth round in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He played in 16 games with the Senators this season (0 goals and 1 assist). He will join the team in Kansas City on Thursday, and be in the lineup on Friday night for game two of the two-game series against the Mavericks.

The Americans return home from their three-game road trip on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm against Kansas City. Tickets are on sale NOW on the Americans website or call 972-912-1000.

