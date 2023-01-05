ECHL Transactions - January 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 5, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Trois-Rivières:

Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wheeling:

Brandon Fehd, D from Adirondack

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Isaac Poulter, G recalled by Utica

Atlanta:

Add Sanghoon Shin, F activated from reserve

Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Brad Morrison, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Fort Wayne:

Add Carson Vance, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/4]

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Delete Stefano Giliati, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)

Delete Luka Burzan, F loaned to Cleveland

Iowa:

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve

Delete Cole Stallard, F placed on reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Norfolk:

Add Darren McCormick, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Eric Williams, D loaned to Laval

Savannah:

Add T.J. Fergus, D added to active roster (traded from Iowa)

Add Patrick Guay, F assigned by Henderson

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve

Delete Dallas Comeau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Brendan Soucie, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add D-Jay Jerome, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Olivier Ouellet, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Mike McKee, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)

Utah:

Add Tarun Fizer, F activated from reserve

Wheeling:

Add Joe Leonidas, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tommy Nappier, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Worcester:

Add Derek Osik, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Myles McGurty, D activated from reserve

