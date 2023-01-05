ECHL Transactions - January 5
January 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 5, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Trois-Rivières:
Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wheeling:
Brandon Fehd, D from Adirondack
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Isaac Poulter, G recalled by Utica
Atlanta:
Add Sanghoon Shin, F activated from reserve
Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Brad Morrison, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Fort Wayne:
Add Carson Vance, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/4]
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Delete Stefano Giliati, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)
Delete Luka Burzan, F loaned to Cleveland
Iowa:
Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve
Delete Cole Stallard, F placed on reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Norfolk:
Add Darren McCormick, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Eric Williams, D loaned to Laval
Savannah:
Add T.J. Fergus, D added to active roster (traded from Iowa)
Add Patrick Guay, F assigned by Henderson
Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve
Delete Dallas Comeau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Brendan Soucie, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add D-Jay Jerome, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Olivier Ouellet, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Mike McKee, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)
Utah:
Add Tarun Fizer, F activated from reserve
Wheeling:
Add Joe Leonidas, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tommy Nappier, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Worcester:
Add Derek Osik, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Myles McGurty, D activated from reserve
