Eberle Scores Late, Rabbits Top Florida 3-2

January 5, 2023







ESTERO, FL - Tanner Eberle's late goal lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 3-2 victory over the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

After a scoreless first period that saw the Everblades outshoot the Swamp Rabbits 11-10, Greenville captured the first lead of the game, as Alex Ierullo snapped a loose puck into the net at 12:33 in the second. Shortly after, Ethan Somoza netted Dallas Gerads' rebound for his sixth of the season at 16:25. Joe Pendenza cut Florida's deficit in half with a goal at 19:08 to send the game into the third at 2-1.

In the final frame, Jake Smith scored a rebounding puck at 11:57 to tie the game for Florida at 2-2. Late in the period, Brannon McManus shot the puck to the net and Tanner Eberle took it off of the Florida goaltender's pads and slid it into the net for his 11th of the season and the eventual game-winner.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 16-8-7-0 while the Everblades fall to 17-7-3-1.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Jacksonville, FL on Friday night for a 7:00 p.m. meeting with the Jacksonville Icemen. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

