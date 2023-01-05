Rush Defeat Grizz 5-2 on Thursday Night at the Monument

Rapid City, South Dakota - The Utah Grizzlies got power play goals from Cameron Wright and Keaton Jameson but it wasn't enough as the Rapid City Rush got 2 goals from Rory Kerins and 1 goal and 1 assist from Ilya Nikolaev and Matt Marcinew as they won 5-2 on Thursday night at The Monument.

Rory Kerins scored 11:26 into the contest to give the Rush a 1-0 lead. Rush outshot the Grizz 8 to 6 in the first period and 41 to 31 for the contest.

Grizzlies tied it up 10:56 into the second period as Cameron Wright scored his 5th of the season. 28 seconds later the Rush took a 2-1 lead as Marcinew scored from the right circle. The Rush led 2-1 after 2 periods.

Keaton Jameson tied the game on a rebound 2:18 into the third period. Less than 3 minutes later Nikolaev scored what turned out to be the game winner 5:09 in. Kerins added his 2nd goal of the game 10:27 in and 1 minute 8 seconds later Calder Brooks added some insurance with his 12th goal of the campaign.

Rush goaltender Daniil Chechelev saved 29 of 31 to earn his 15th win of the season. The Rush are now 16-16 on the season. Utah's Trent Miner stopped 36 of 41 as his record falls to 3-10.

Utah went 2 for 4 on the power play and was 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.

The series continues on Friday night at 7:05 pm at The Monument. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for Sensory Friendly Day and Nickelodeon Day against Idaho on January 16. Utah also hosts Rapid City for a 3 game series on January 25, 27-28.

3 stars

1. Rory Kerins (RC) - 2 goals, +3, 5 shots.

2. Matt Marcinew (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 2 shots.

3. Ilya Nikolaev (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2.

