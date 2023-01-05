Gerard, Newton Shine in Norfolk as Royals Command Admirals, 5-2

Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Norfolk Admirals, 5-2, on Wednesday, January 4th at Norfolk Scope Arena. The Royals improved to 18-9-1 with their ninth win on the road this season (9-5-1). Josh Boyko earned the win in his second start with Reading as he stopped 19 of 21 shots faced (3-1-1). Admirals' goalie Tomas Vomacka saved 27 of 32 shots faced and suffered his 11th regulation loss of the season (1-11-0-1).

A two-goal first period for the Royals and two-goal second period for the Admirals sent the Wednesday night contest into the third period tied, 2-2. Charlie Gerard earned both goals for Reading with two goals in a span of 2:25. Gerard scored the game's opening goal on a wrist shot through the five-hole of Vomacka 7:16 into regulation and blasted a rebound past Vomacka on his ensuing shift for his second mutli-goal game of the season. Max Newton earned the primary assist on Gerard's ninth and tenth goals of the season for his team leading ninth multi-point game.

The Admirals evened the score on goals from forwards Ryan Foss and Denis Smirnov in the second period. Foss extended his point streak to five games with his fifth goal of the season 4:47 into the period. Smirnov redirected a cross-crease feed from Mathieu Roy past Boyko late into the period for his second goal of the season.

Reading gained the lead back 5:58 into the third period and never looked back. Three unanswered goals scored by forwards Trey Bradley, Alec Butcher and Max Newton, respectively, provided the Royals a commanding lead in the final frame of regulation. Bradley's 10th goal of the season earned him his eighth multi-point game of the season. Newton's power play goal served as his team leading 15th goal of the season as he has scored goals in back-to-back games.

Newton and Gerard matched single game multi-point professional career highs in the road victory. Newton's three-points (1 G, 2 A) matched his professional career high for the fourth time in his career while Gerard's four-points (2 G, 2 A) matched a career high achieved once before when he was a member of the Utah Grizzlies in 2019.

The Royals improved to 3-1 in the season series with Norfolk (32-8-4 all-time) and are 13-3-1 when scoring first. Additionally, Reading holds the best win percentage (.722%) among North Division teams against divisional opponents (REA vs. North Div.: 13-4-1).

The Royals travel to Worcester to open a two-game series against the Railers on Friday, January 6th at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center. The Royals return home on Saturday, January 7th to host Worcester at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena in the Star Wars and Pediatric Cancer promotional game.

