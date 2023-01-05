Iowa's Late Heroics Earn Landers a Point in 3-2 OTL

Coralville, Iowa - Brendan Robbins scored with 2:33 left out of a net-mouth scramble to force overtime, but the Indy Fuel won it at 1:57 of overtime on a one-time slap shot from defenseman Andrew Perrott in a 3-2 defeat for the Iowa Heartlanders Wednesday at Xtream Arena.

On the tying goal, Robbins and Jake Durflinger swatted away and stashed it in behind Zach Driscoll (win, 27 saves). Hunter Jones was once again a stand out between the pipes, but took the overtime loss despite 28 saves.

The late flurry from Iowa came after neither team scored in a 52-minute span. Robbins' goal evened the game after the teams combined for three goals in the opening 4:32.

Tyler Busch struck at the 2:42 mark with a short-handed goal to give Iowa the game's first goal. He was set up on a brilliant 120-foot pass from James Sanchez, sparking Busch at the attacking blue line. Next, he pirouetted and place it top shelf for his sixth of the campaign. Iowa allowed the next two goals in the next 1:50 and trailed, 2-1, after one.

The Heartlanders put on the aggression in the second, taking 15 shots, all stopped by Driscoll. Iowa had ten of those shots in the period's final seven minutes. Jones blocked four second-period shots by Indy.

