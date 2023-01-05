Admirals Sign McCormick, Williams Called up to Laval
January 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey announced the following transactions on Thursday afternoon.
The Admirals have signed forward Darren McCormick to a standard player contract. Also, Admirals defenseman Eric Williams has been loaned to the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket.
McCormick, 29, joins the Admirals after playing in 25 games this season with Budapest Jékorong Akadémia HC in Hungary. He posted 20 points with the club (8g, 12a) and was also a +20. The Buffalo, NY native split time last season with the Rapid City Rush and Tulsa Oilers, playing in a total of 38 games with 20 points (7g, 13a). McCormick has played in 160 career SPHL games with Peoria, Huntsville, Macon, Fayetteville, and Pensacola. In 2020-21, he won an SPHL championship with Pensacola and led the team in goals during the regular season with 20.
Williams receives his first call-up to the AHL this season after leading the Admirals' defenseman in points (15). He has played in a total of 26 AHL games at the time of his call-up with Charlotte and Chicago. He has registered six total points in those games.
