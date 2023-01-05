Travis Ward Named Equipment Manager for ECHL All-Star Classic

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Equipment Manager Travis Ward has been named an equipment manager for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster. The mid-season event is hosted by the Norfolk Admirals and will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.

"It is an honor to be chosen to represent the ECHL and South Carolina Stingrays organization during this year's All-Star Classic," said Ward. "I am thankful for the opportunity and look forward to participating in the event."

Ward, 27, is in his second season with the Stingrays after joining the team prior to the 2021-22 campaign. A native of Washington, D.C., Ward started his career in 2015 with the Washington Capitals organization as the Equipment Manager for the MedStar Capitals Iceplex. There, he assisted the Washington Capitals with Training Camp, Rookie Camp, and managed all equipment for the Washington Little Capitals of the AYHL/NAPHL. In addition, he worked in the Pro Shop that provided for the Little Capitals and recreational leagues. Ward also served as a goalie coach with Breakout Lacrosse in Washington, D.C.

"I am extremely proud of Travis," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He has taken big strides since last year. He goes to enormous lengths to make sure the guys get what they need and are taken care of to perform their best."

Before joining the Stingrays, Ward served as the Head Equipment Manager for the University of Alaska Anchorage Men's Hockey from 2019-2021. He handled all equipment duties for the hockey team, including purchasing, repair, and laundry.

The Stingrays return to action this tomorrow, January 6th at the North Charleston Coliseum to host the Atlanta Gladiators beginning at 7:05 p.m. It's another Frothy Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company with $5 Frothy Beard Beers through the end of the first intermission.

