Walleye Are In: Clinch Playoffs
March 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Our Fish. Our Fight.
For the fifth consecutive season, the Toledo Walleye will be playing in the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.
The Walleye have secured a playoff position and are shooting for home ice advantage in the first round.
Every game matters. We need your support to make it a true home ice advantage at the Huntington Center. Let's pack the pond and #GoWalleye!
ECHL 2019 KELLY CUP PLAYOFF SERIES DATES
(All series are best of seven)
Division Semi-Final Series: April 10 to April 24
Division Final Series: April 26 to May 8
Conference Final Series: May 11 to May 23
Kelly Cup Finals: May 25 to June 6
Division Semi-Final Series
Game dates for Toledo vs. Kalamazoo if Toledo is the higher seed
Friday, April 12: Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, April 13: Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:35 p.m.
Wednesday, April 17: Toledo at Kalamazoo 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 19: Toledo at Kalamazoo 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 20: Toledo at Kalamazoo 7 p.m. (If necessary)
Tuesday, April 23: Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:35 p.m. (If necessary)
Wednesday, April 24: Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:35 p.m. (If necessary)
Division Semi-Final Series
Game dates for Toledo vs. Fort Wayne if Toledo is the higher seed
Friday, April 12: Fort Wayne at Toledo 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, April 13: Fort Wayne at Toledo 7:35 p.m.
Wednesday, April 17: Toledo at Fort Wayne 7:35 p.m.
Friday, April 19: Toledo at Fort Wayne 8:05 p.m.
Saturday, April 20: Fort Wayne at Toledo 7:35 p.m. (If necessary)
Tuesday, April 23: Toledo at Fort Wayne 7:35 p.m. (If necessary)
Wednesday, April 24: Fort Wayne at Toledo 7:35 p.m. (If necessary)
Playoff tickets are on sale at the Huntington Center box office, by calling 419-725-9255 or ordering online at www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 24, 2019
- Oilers Sweep Thunder on Dostie's Overtime Winner - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Are In: Clinch Playoffs - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Gains Point in OT Loss to Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Come up Empty in Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Brayden Low's Game-Winning Snipe Propels Royals Past Railers, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Rupert's Milestone Night Leads Fuel over League-Leading Cyclones - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Momumental Comeback Comes up Just Short - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Glads Surge, Top Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Atlanta Stays Hot at Home as They Fend off Greenville in 3-2 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Win Shot Battle But Fall to Manchester - Maine Mariners
- Monarchs Storm Past Mariners, 6-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Todd and Pacan Power Beast to Victory over Thunder - Brampton Beast
- Thunder Can't Overcome Slow Start in 6-3 Loss to Brampton - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 24 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Sunday Afternoon Home Showdown Pits Royals and Railers - Reading Royals
- Shmyr Shines in a 6-3 Allen Win - Allen Americans
- Allen Defeats Utah 6-3 on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Walleye Are In: Clinch Playoffs
- Walleye Add Forward
- Walleye Register Loaned to AHL
- Walleye Go 10 Straight for a Record
- Playoff Tickets on Sale Friday