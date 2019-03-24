Walleye Are In: Clinch Playoffs

Our Fish. Our Fight.

For the fifth consecutive season, the Toledo Walleye will be playing in the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Walleye have secured a playoff position and are shooting for home ice advantage in the first round.

Every game matters. We need your support to make it a true home ice advantage at the Huntington Center. Let's pack the pond and #GoWalleye!

ECHL 2019 KELLY CUP PLAYOFF SERIES DATES

(All series are best of seven)

Division Semi-Final Series: April 10 to April 24

Division Final Series: April 26 to May 8

Conference Final Series: May 11 to May 23

Kelly Cup Finals: May 25 to June 6

Division Semi-Final Series

Game dates for Toledo vs. Kalamazoo if Toledo is the higher seed

Friday, April 12: Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 13: Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17: Toledo at Kalamazoo 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 19: Toledo at Kalamazoo 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: Toledo at Kalamazoo 7 p.m. (If necessary)

Tuesday, April 23: Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:35 p.m. (If necessary)

Wednesday, April 24: Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:35 p.m. (If necessary)

Division Semi-Final Series

Game dates for Toledo vs. Fort Wayne if Toledo is the higher seed

Friday, April 12: Fort Wayne at Toledo 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 13: Fort Wayne at Toledo 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17: Toledo at Fort Wayne 7:35 p.m.

Friday, April 19: Toledo at Fort Wayne 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: Fort Wayne at Toledo 7:35 p.m. (If necessary)

Tuesday, April 23: Toledo at Fort Wayne 7:35 p.m. (If necessary)

Wednesday, April 24: Fort Wayne at Toledo 7:35 p.m. (If necessary)

Playoff tickets are on sale at the Huntington Center box office, by calling 419-725-9255 or ordering online at www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs.

