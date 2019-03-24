Shmyr Shines in a 6-3 Allen Win
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, beat the Utah Grizzlies, by a score of 6-3 on Saturday night, in front of a packed house of 5,535 at Allen Event Center.
Braylon Shmyr led the way for Allen with two goals and an assist. Shmyr scored his 17th and 18th goals of the season. Alex Ranger, Dante Salituro, Spencer Asuchak and Adam Miller also scored for the Americans. Miller's second period goal turned out to be the game winner for Allen.
Both teams had seven power play opportunities with Utah scoring three power play goals, while the Americans scored one in seven chances.
"It was fun out there tonight," said Braylon Shmyr. "We wanted this one for our fans. They've supported us all season and we felt like we owed them one after last night's poor performance."
CJ Motte was big for Allen stopping several key Utah scoring chances early in the hockey game. Motte stopped 33 of 36 shots.
The Americans earned a split with Utah this weekend to even the season series at 5-5-0. The two clubs will play one more time with Utah returning to the Allen Event Center next Friday.
In the first game of the hockey doubleheader on Saturday, the Allen Police squad defeated Allen Fire by a score of 11 to 1. It was the second straight win for the Allen Police team.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - B. Shmyr
2. ALN - S. Asuchak
3. ALN - B. Owen
Americans Next Home Game:
Friday, March 29th vs. Utah Grizzlies
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Venue: Allen Event Center
Braylon Shmyr of the Allen Americans celebrates a goal against the Utah Grizzlies
(Dave Dudich)
