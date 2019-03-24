ECHL Transactions - March 24
March 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 24, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Norfolk:
Jordan Uhelski, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Alex Carrier, F activated from reserve
Add Jakob Reichert, F activated from reserve
Delete Nikolas Olsson, F placed on reserve
Delete Conor Riley, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Aaron Luchuk, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Add Boston Leier, F assigned by Belleville
Delete Matt Campagna, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from reserve
Add Pascal Aquin, F activated from reserve
Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Sam Warning, F activated from Injured Reserve [3/23]
Add Grant Arnold, F activated from reserve [3/23]
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve [3/23]
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve [3/23]
Fort Wayne:
Add Kevin Gibson, D activated from reserve
Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Erik Robichaud, F activated from reserve
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Craig Puffer, F signed contract, released from ATO
Add Chase Marchand, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Woody Hudson, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Marchand, G placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Chris Carlisle, D assigned by Belleville
Reading:
Delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on reserve
Delete Joe Houk, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)
Toledo:
Delete Trevor Hamilton, D recalled by Grand Rapids [3/23]
Tulsa:
Add Alex Globke, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Mele, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Dillon Donnelly, D activated from reserve
Delete Calder Brooks, F placed on reserve
Add Jakob Stukel, F returned from loan to Bakersfield [3/23]
Delete Dillon Donnelly, D placed on reserve [3/23]
