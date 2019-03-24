ECHL Transactions - March 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 24, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Norfolk:

Jordan Uhelski, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Alex Carrier, F activated from reserve

Add Jakob Reichert, F activated from reserve

Delete Nikolas Olsson, F placed on reserve

Delete Conor Riley, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Aaron Luchuk, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Add Boston Leier, F assigned by Belleville

Delete Matt Campagna, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from reserve

Add Pascal Aquin, F activated from reserve

Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Sam Warning, F activated from Injured Reserve [3/23]

Add Grant Arnold, F activated from reserve [3/23]

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve [3/23]

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve [3/23]

Fort Wayne:

Add Kevin Gibson, D activated from reserve

Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Erik Robichaud, F activated from reserve

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Craig Puffer, F signed contract, released from ATO

Add Chase Marchand, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Woody Hudson, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Marchand, G placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Chris Carlisle, D assigned by Belleville

Reading:

Delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on reserve

Delete Joe Houk, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)

Toledo:

Delete Trevor Hamilton, D recalled by Grand Rapids [3/23]

Tulsa:

Add Alex Globke, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Mele, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Dillon Donnelly, D activated from reserve

Delete Calder Brooks, F placed on reserve

Add Jakob Stukel, F returned from loan to Bakersfield [3/23]

Delete Dillon Donnelly, D placed on reserve [3/23]

