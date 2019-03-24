Railers Come up Empty in Reading

March 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Reading, PA - The Worcester Railers HC (30-26-6-4, 70pts) wrapped up a busy 3-in-3 weekend with a 4-1 loss to the host Reading Royals (29-28-4-6,68pts) in front of 2,836 fans at the Santander Arena on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Railers are now three points behind Maine for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division with six games remaining. Worcester will host the Brampton Beast on a BIG GAME Saturday with a special appearance by the Super Bowl Trophy and the Patriots Street Team at 7pm at the DCU Center.

Tyler Barnes scored his team leading 27thgoal for Worcester while Blake Wajtala made 38 saves in net as the Railers scored just a single goal in their third straight game. Brayden Low and Michael Huntebrinker each had a goal and an assist for Reading while Jamie Phillips made 28 saves in net as Worcester dropped their fourth straight games (0-3-1-0).

Tyler Barnes (27th) gave the Railers a 1-0 lead after great work by Barry Almeida and Ryan Hitchcock at 7:05 of the first period. Reading would tie the score with 60 seconds left as Michael Huntebrinker (16th) snapped a quick shot on the rush from the rightwing side past Blake Wajtala's blocker. Reading held a 12-7 shot advantage through 20 minutes of play as the two clubs were tied 1-1.

Reading went ahead 2-1 as Brayden Low (14th) scored through a screen from 20 feet out at 1:54 of the second period. Play opened up in the middle frame as Reading outshot Worcester 15-11 and took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

The Royals added an insurance goal at 11:46 of the third period as Adam Schmidt (23rd) finished a 2-on-1 rush with a wicked shot. Kevin Goumas (5th) added an empty netter at 17:00 as Jamie Phillips added 11 more saves as the Royals grabbed the 4-1 home victory.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Michael Huntebrinker (1-1-2) 2nd star: Jamie Phillips (28 saves, Win) 1st star: Brayden Low (1-1-2) .... final shots were 42-29 in favor of Reading...Jamie Phillips (22-11-3) made 28 saves on 29 shots Reading... Blake Wajtala (1-3-0) made 38 saves on 41 shots for Worcester....Mitch Gillam was the backup.... Worcester went 0-for-1 on the power play while Reading went 0-for-4.... Kyle McKenzie (inj), Tommy Panico (inj), Alex Vanier (inj), Evan Buitenhuis (inj), Ross Olsson, and Tommy Kelley did not dress for Worcester....Mike Cornell (BRI) and Nick Sorkin (BNG) are currently in the AHL.... Railers are now 14-16-1-3 on the road this season...Ryan Hitchcock has 36 points (15-21-36) in his last 29 games.... the Railers have 6 games remaining (4 home, 2 road)... Worcester now has 48 fighting majors this season - they had 45 last season....Ryan Hitchcock and Barry Almeida all picked up assists for Worcester.... David Quenneville had seven shots on goal... Worcester has not allowed a power play goal in 10 straight games (22-22)....Yanick Turcotte leads the entire ECHL with 17 fighting major penalties (9 home, 8 away) and added 12 more penalty minutes.

