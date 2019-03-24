Thunder Can't Overcome Slow Start in 6-3 Loss to Brampton
March 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - Shane Conacher scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season but the Adirondack Thunder fell 6-3 to the Brampton Beast Sunday afternoon at CAA Centre in Ontario.
After David Pacan opened the scoring for Brampton, Conacher's first tied the game at one goal apiece at 8:52 of the first period. Off a long outlet pass from Peter MacArthur, the Canisius College product tore down the right wing before rocketing a wrist-shot over the blocker of Jake Paterson from the right faceoff dot. The assist extended MacArthur's point streak to seven consecutive games (1g-6a).
Brampton went on to score four consecutive goals to race out to a 5-1 lead before the midway mark of the middle period. Daniel Ciampini tapped in a pass off a high-stick from Pacan. The controversial goal started a downward spiral for Adirondack. Francois Beauchemin followed with a one-timer from the center-slot on the power play to make it 3-1 before the close of the first period.
Jordan Henry extended the lead early in the second period with a screen-shot from the right point that beat Thunder goalie Eric Schierhorn. Beauchemin's second of the afternoon less than a minute later chased the University of Minnesota product from the net.
Cullen Bradshaw did his best to get Adirondack back in the game with a power-play tally at 12:32 of the second frame. Kelly Summers took the initial shot from the right point and Bradshaw touched his stick to the puck for the redirection goal to make it a 5-2 game.
Conacher made it a two-goal deficit with his second of the day when he finished a beautiful set-up from Brian Ward with just over five minutes remaining. Ward led the 2-on-1 charge and slid his pass from left to right wing where Conacher's one-timer beat Paterson back-door.
Nathan Todd put the game on ice with an empty-net tally with 1:56 remaining on the clock.
The Thunder will return to Glens Falls to get ready for a 3-in-3 next weekend starting Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 24, 2019
- Mariners Win Shot Battle But Fall to Manchester - Maine Mariners
- Monarchs Storm Past Mariners, 6-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Todd and Pacan Power Beast to Victory over Thunder - Brampton Beast
- Thunder Can't Overcome Slow Start in 6-3 Loss to Brampton - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 24 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Sunday Afternoon Home Showdown Pits Royals and Railers - Reading Royals
- Shmyr Shines in a 6-3 Allen Win - Allen Americans
- Allen Defeats Utah 6-3 on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.