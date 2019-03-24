Oilers Sweep Thunder on Dostie's Overtime Winner
March 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, KS - It took the Tulsa Oilers (38-21-6) 62 minutes, 16 seconds to get its first lead Sunday in a thrilling 6-5 come-from-behind overtime win over the Wichita Thunder (24-30-11) at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Oilers swept the Thunder by identical scores and won their franchise-record 38th game, moving one point behind Idaho for first place in the Mountain Division with seven games remaining.
Stefan Fournier gave the Thunder an early lead with a wraparound goal 33 seconds into the game, and Wichita added to its lead when Mark MacMillan slid a shot between the legs of Ian Keserich from the right circle on a Thunder power play late in the frame. Tulsa trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes and only managed six shots against Wichita goaltender Stuart Skinner.
The second period featured six combined goals, as Tulsa scored four times to force a 4-4 tie entering the final frame. Steven Kaunisto buried a rebound from the right circle to make it 2-1, before Wichita's Jakob Stukel threw a shot through traffic into the Oilers net while falling to his knees to put the Thunder back in front by a pair. Adam Pleskach lifted a loose puck past Skinner to make it 3-2 with his league-leading 35th goal of the season. Stephen Perfetto then scored early in an Oilers power play to tie the game at 3-3. The Thunder went back ahead when Stukel scored his second of the period on a wraparound for Wichita's second power play marker of the game, but Tulsa's Ryan Tesink blasted a one-timer on a delayed penalty to even the score at 4-4.
MacMillan sent a shot through a screen from the point to give Wichita their third lead 4:32 into the third period, but Roman Ammirato did the same at the other end 26 seconds later to knot up the score 5-5. The game went to overtime, and Alex Dostie completed the Oilers comeback 2:16 into the extra period to send Tulsa to its second straight 6-5 win.
The Oilers travel back to Wichita next Friday for another 7:05pm match-up at INTRUST Bank Arena. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal radio network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 6:45pm. Tulsa then returns home for two games Saturday and Sunday against the Utah Grizzlies at the BOK Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 24, 2019
- Oilers Sweep Thunder on Dostie's Overtime Winner - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Are In: Clinch Playoffs - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Gains Point in OT Loss to Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Come up Empty in Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Brayden Low's Game-Winning Snipe Propels Royals Past Railers, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Rupert's Milestone Night Leads Fuel over League-Leading Cyclones - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Momumental Comeback Comes up Just Short - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Glads Surge, Top Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Atlanta Stays Hot at Home as They Fend off Greenville in 3-2 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Win Shot Battle But Fall to Manchester - Maine Mariners
- Monarchs Storm Past Mariners, 6-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Todd and Pacan Power Beast to Victory over Thunder - Brampton Beast
- Thunder Can't Overcome Slow Start in 6-3 Loss to Brampton - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 24 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Sunday Afternoon Home Showdown Pits Royals and Railers - Reading Royals
- Shmyr Shines in a 6-3 Allen Win - Allen Americans
- Allen Defeats Utah 6-3 on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.