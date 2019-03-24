Thunder Gains Point in OT Loss to Tulsa

Wichita, KS - Wichita and Tulsa closed out their two-game set on Sunday afternoon and almost replicated the outcome from the previous night. The Oilers battled back from several deficits and knocked off the Thunder by the score of 6-5 in overtime. at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jakob Stukel and Mark MacMillan each potted two goals while Stefan Fournier provided the other offense in the losing effort.

Fournier put the Thunder on the board just 33 seconds into the first period. He found a rebound near the net, stole it off the pad of Ian Keserich and wrapped around the other side for his 14th of the season. At 17:34, MacMillan tallied his first of the game on the power play with a wrist shot that beat Keserich through the legs to make it 2-0.

In the second, the two teams combined for six goals. Steven Kaunisto scored at 57 seconds to cut the lead to one. Three minutes later, Stukel recorded his 18th of the year while he was falling down and slid it along the ice to make it 3-1. The Oilers struck twice to tie the game as Adam Pleskach and Stephen Perfetto tallied back-to-back goals. Stukel re-gained the lead for the Thunder at 17:03 with his 19th of the season. Ryan Tesink buried a one-timer from the right circle during a delayed penalty call and once again, the game was tied.

MacMillan gave the Thunder a brief 5-4 lead when he fired a shot from the blue line that got through traffic. Roman Ammirato scored just 26 seconds later to equal the count at five. The game would head into an extra period for the third time in the season-series.

Alex Dostie ended the game at 2:16 as he came down on a two-on-one break and fired a wrist shot past Stuart Skinner to give Tulsa a 6-5 win.

Wichita scored two on the power play for the third game in a row. Stukel finished with three points (2g, 1a) while MacMillan finished with four (2g, 2a). Nolan De Jong recorded three helpers.

The Thunder remains at home on Wednesday night to close out the season-series against the Utah Grizzlies starting at 7:05 p.m.

