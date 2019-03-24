Todd and Pacan Power Beast to Victory over Thunder

March 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Nathan Todd and David Pacan had three points apiece as the Brampton Beast rolled over the Adirondack Thunder 6-3 on Sunday afternoon.

For the second time in two days, the Brampton Beast battled the Adirondack Thunder live from the CAA Centre.

The Beast came out on the winning side in yesterday's meeting and I proved their record to 6-1-1-0 against the Thunder this season.

David Pacan opened the scoring with his 26th goal of the season. He took the pass from Chris Martenet and fired a laser beam past Eric Schierhorn for a 1-0 Beast lead at 5:19.

Adirondack came back to tie the contest off a goal from Shane Conacher. The shot beat Jake Paterson at 8:52 to make it 1-1.

The Thunder fell into some penalty trouble later in the period and Beast took full advantage.

Daniel Ciampini and Francois Beauchemin both scored power play goals and put the Beast up ahead by a score of 3-1. Nathan Todd had assists on both goals for Brampton.

The Beast took a 3-1 lead into their dressing room after 20 minutes of play and were also ahead in the shots department by a count of 13-4.

The second period was a back-and-forth affair that saw both teams pot some goals.

It was the Beast continuing their onslaught to begin, as Jordan Henry sent a wicked shot from the point into the back of the Adirondack net. That gave the Beast a 4-1 lead at 6:09.

Beauchemin followed that up with a gorgeous snipe of his own to put the Beast ahead 5-1 at 7:00. It was the forward's second of the contest.

Adirondack fought back and potted a power play marker off the stick of Cullen Bradshaw. That made it 5-2 Brampton at 12:32.

A penalty-filled second would finish with the Beast ahead by a score of 5-2 but trailing in shots by a count of 19-16.

The third period began with the Thunder applying all the pressure and tilting the ice in their favour.

They were rewarded with a goal from Shane Conacher to make it 5-3 Brampton at 14:56.

The Beast got back on their horse and were able to power through the rest of the period.

Adirondack pulled their goalie in favour of an extra attacker, but Nathan Todd got a hold of the puck and air mailed it all the way down the ice into the empty net for the sixth tally of the day.

Todd's goal also means that every fan in attendance went home with a free Big Mac, courtesy of McDonald's.

Paterson was credited with the win after making 27 saves on 30 shots. Schierhorn records the loss after giving up five goals and being pulled in the second frame.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Beauchemin (BRA) 2) Todd (BRA) 1) Pacan (BRA) The Beast finished the contest two-for-five on the man advantage. Adirondack went one-for-five. The Beast will take on the Manchester Monarchs Wednesday morning at 11:00 AM for our fourth and final School Day game of the season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.