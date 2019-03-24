Monarchs Storm Past Mariners, 6-2

PORTLAND, M.E. - The Monarchs rattled off three straight goals to start the game and never looked back, defeating the Maine Mariners by a score of 6-2 Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Manchester (35-27-2-2) received 39 saves from Charles Williams and won their fifth straight game against the Mariners (35-27-2-1), 6-2.

The Monarchs got on the board first when Tony Cameranesi scored his 22nd goal of the season on the power play at 8:27 of the first period. David Kolomatis slid a pass to Cameranesi at the top of the right circle, where he wristed a shot past Mariners goaltender Chris Nell, to make the score, 1-0.

Manchester made it a two-goal game at 9:06 of the second period on the 11th goal of the season by Pavel Jenys. On the rush, Jenys received a pass from Matheson Iacopelli in the left circle, where he fired a shot past Nell, making the score, 2-0.

The Monarchs added another at 14:05 of the first period on the fifth goal of the season by Stepan Falkovsky. After a scrum in front of the net, Falkovsky found the puck between the skates and flipped a shot over the should of Nell, making the score, 3-0.

The Mariners responded at 18:10 of the first period when Brycen Martin scored his seventh goal of the season, on the power play. Martin wristed a shot from just inside the blue line, that went past the blocker of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, to make the score, 3-1.

Manchester extended their lead at 10:06 of the second period on the eighth goal of the season by Drake Rymsha. Rymsha sent a shot on goal from the high-slot and followed his rebound to the side of the net, where he slid a shot between the legs of Nell, making the score, 4-1.

The Monarchs made it a four-goal game at 3:36 of the third period on the seventh goal of the season by Jack Nevins. Nevins took three jabs at the puck at the side of the net, before he finally pushed one past the leg of Nell, to make the score, 5-1.

At 10:43 of the third period, Pavel Jenys scored his second of the night and 12th of the season to make the score, 6-1. Jenys carried the puck into the offensive zone and lifted a shot over the shoulder of Nell to extend the Monarchs lead.

Maine's Dylan Fox added a goal at 11:13 of the third, but the Monarchs lead was too much to overcome and the Monarchs came away with a 6-2 victory.

