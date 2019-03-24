Cyclones Momumental Comeback Comes up Just Short
March 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Indianapolis, IN - The Cincinnati Cyclones (47-12-4-3) fell to the Indy Fuel on Sunday afternoon. Forward Myles Powell led the way with a pair of goals, while forwards Judd Peterson and Pascal Aquin , along with defensemen DeVante Stephens and Kurt Gosselin scored the goals for the Cyclones, who nearly overcame a five-goal, third-period deficit.
After the Fuel took a 1-0 lead 9:37 into the first on a shorthanded tally from forward Ryan Rupert, Cincinnati evened up the game 14:03 into the frame when Peterson came into the slot following a pass from forward Ben Johnson, split the defense and scored to even the game, 1-1.
Indy regained their lead with less than five to play when former Cyclone Josh Shalla scored his 29thof the season to give the Fuel a 2-1 advantage after 20 minutes.
The Cyclones wasted little time tying the game early in the second, as just 3:34 in Johnson sent an outlet feed up to Aquin who skated in on a breakaway and scored to pull Cincinnati level, 2-2.
The Fuel turned on the offense later in the frame, getting a pair from forward Matthew Thompson, and lone tallies from Matt and Ryan Rupert to skate to a 6-2 lead after two periods.
Indy pushed their lead to 7-2, 7:56 into the third period when Ryan Rupert completed the hat trick for his 23rd goal of the season. Cincinnati's comeback began about a minute and a half later when Powell took the puck on the left corner goal line and sent a shot off the back of Fuel netminder Matt Tomkins to trim the Cincinnati deficit to 7-3.
The 'Clones continued to chip away and pulled to within three at the 14:16 mark when Stephens weaved his way into the offensive zone and snapped in a shot from the high slot to cut the Indy lead to 7-4. Cincinnati was not done and came to within a pair with just under four minutes remaining when Gosselin took a pass from forward Spencer Dorowicz and launched in a shot on the power play to bring the score to 7-5.
Cincinnati received several more quality scoring chances, and with eight seconds left while on the power play and the goaltender pulled, forward Justin Vaive slid a pass through the crease to Powell on the back door, and he tapped the puck in to get Cincinnati to within a single goal, 7-6.
The Cyclones had one final opportunity off the ensuing face-off when forward Mike Marnell took a shot from the slot that was handled by Tomkins, and the Fuel held on for the 7-6 win. Cincinnati was outshot, 46-38 on the afternoon, with goaltenders Ty Rimmer and Michael Houser combining to stop 39 in the loss.
Cincinnati returns home on Wednesday night to take on the Kansas City Mavericks. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.
