Cyclones Momumental Comeback Comes up Just Short

March 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Indianapolis, IN - The Cincinnati Cyclones (47-12-4-3) fell to the Indy Fuel on Sunday afternoon. Forward Myles Powell led the way with a pair of goals, while forwards Judd Peterson and Pascal Aquin , along with defensemen DeVante Stephens and Kurt Gosselin scored the goals for the Cyclones, who nearly overcame a five-goal, third-period deficit.

After the Fuel took a 1-0 lead 9:37 into the first on a shorthanded tally from forward Ryan Rupert, Cincinnati evened up the game 14:03 into the frame when Peterson came into the slot following a pass from forward Ben Johnson, split the defense and scored to even the game, 1-1.

Indy regained their lead with less than five to play when former Cyclone Josh Shalla scored his 29thof the season to give the Fuel a 2-1 advantage after 20 minutes.

The Cyclones wasted little time tying the game early in the second, as just 3:34 in Johnson sent an outlet feed up to Aquin who skated in on a breakaway and scored to pull Cincinnati level, 2-2.

The Fuel turned on the offense later in the frame, getting a pair from forward Matthew Thompson, and lone tallies from Matt and Ryan Rupert to skate to a 6-2 lead after two periods.

Indy pushed their lead to 7-2, 7:56 into the third period when Ryan Rupert completed the hat trick for his 23rd goal of the season. Cincinnati's comeback began about a minute and a half later when Powell took the puck on the left corner goal line and sent a shot off the back of Fuel netminder Matt Tomkins to trim the Cincinnati deficit to 7-3.

The 'Clones continued to chip away and pulled to within three at the 14:16 mark when Stephens weaved his way into the offensive zone and snapped in a shot from the high slot to cut the Indy lead to 7-4. Cincinnati was not done and came to within a pair with just under four minutes remaining when Gosselin took a pass from forward Spencer Dorowicz and launched in a shot on the power play to bring the score to 7-5.

Cincinnati received several more quality scoring chances, and with eight seconds left while on the power play and the goaltender pulled, forward Justin Vaive slid a pass through the crease to Powell on the back door, and he tapped the puck in to get Cincinnati to within a single goal, 7-6.

The Cyclones had one final opportunity off the ensuing face-off when forward Mike Marnell took a shot from the slot that was handled by Tomkins, and the Fuel held on for the 7-6 win. Cincinnati was outshot, 46-38 on the afternoon, with goaltenders Ty Rimmer and Michael Houser combining to stop 39 in the loss.

Cincinnati returns home on Wednesday night to take on the Kansas City Mavericks. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

The 2018-19 season is HERE, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride! Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.