Brayden Low's Game-Winning Snipe Propels Royals Past Railers, 4-1

March 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Michael Huntebrinker (1g) and Brayden Low (1g) each notched two points as the Reading Royals scored four unanswered goals to jolt by the Worcester Railers, 4-1, Sunday at Santander Arena. Low scored Reading's game-winning goal early in the second period with a 35-foot snipe from the top of the right circle. The Royals outshot the Railers, 42-29. Low has 13 goals this season and scored twice this weekend. Reading is on a three-game point streak (2-0-0-1) and five points out of the fourth and final playoff spot with five games to play.

Goaltender Jamie Phillips blocked 28 of 29 shots in victory, his first-ever game against Worcester. Rookie Blake Wojtala dropped, making 38 saves on 41 shots.

The Royals received their first penalty of the game midway through the third and Reading went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. The Railers were charged with 22 PIM, compared to Reading's six.

Tyler Barnes pushed the puck past Phillips on the Railers' fourth shot of the game midway through the first period to put Worcester ahead, 1-0, at 7:05 of the first. Barnes fed the puck to Ryan Hitchcock who dropped below the goal line before sending the puck back to Barnes in the slot.

Barnes led Worcester in points against Reading this season with five (4g).

Huntebrinker tied the game with one minute left in the first with a wrist shot from the right circle. Frank DiChiara picked up the sole assist on the goal, his 40th point of the season (15g). Huntebrinker has points in 29 of his 32 games played with the Royals this season including points in both games against the Railers.

Low gave Reading a 2-1 edge two minutes into the second period, netting a tally from the top right circle through traffic. Low received a right-wing pass from Matt Pohlkamp before rocketing in the 35-footer.

Adam Schmidt gave Reading some insurance midway through the third period with a one-timer through Wojtala on a 2-on-1 chance. Low lobbed the puck out to the red line for Huntebrinker and he fed it to Schmidt for the shot from the left circle.

Schmidt scored three goals this weekend including two against Newfoundland on Friday. He has 23 goals this season, trailing Josh MacDonald by two for the team lead.

Kevin Goumas cemented the win with an empty-netter on the team's 40th shot of the game. Goumas barely gained the red line near the referee's crease before bouncing it into Worcester's empty net.

Next Home Games

Sun., Mar. 24 Scout Night: 4:00 p.m. vs. Worcester

- Scout Night at the Royals

- Pregame Scout activities 1:30pm

Friday Night Hockey on Mar. 29 vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m.

1) Royals host rival Maine for the final time in the regular season.

2) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

3) Meet Royals players after the game at DoubleTree's Cheers! Restaurant (701 Penn St.)

4) Postgame ham shoot on the ice: make the shot, win a ham courtesy of Redner's.

5) Four-for-$48 Family Four Pack: four burgers, four sodas, four tickets. Call Royals office for details 610-898-7825.

Sat., Mar. 30: Autism Awareness Night with player trading card giveaway at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling, pres. by the Austism Society of Berks and Unending Promise

1) Sensory-friendly game, with subdued atmosphere with music and lighting, plus quiet spaces in the arena

2) Player Trading Card set giveaway and postgame team autographs pres. Rieck's Printing

3) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

4) Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania will sell girl scout cookies on your way out of the arena postgame

5) Special Austism Awareness jerseys

6) Four-for-$48 Family Four Pack: four burgers, four sodas, four tickets. Call Royals office for details 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.