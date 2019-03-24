Allen Defeats Utah 6-3 on Saturday Night

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies scored 3 power play goals as Ryan Walters, Caleb Herbert and Austin Carroll scored for Utah but Allen won 6-3 behind 2 goals and 1 assists from Braylon Shmyr.

Allen took a 3-0 lead in the first period from goals Alexandre Ranger and 2 from Shmyr. Utah outshot Allen 11 to 10 in the first period.

Utah got on the board 3:23 into the 2nd period as Walters scored his 17th goal of the season with Taylor Richart and Turner Ottenbreit getting assists. Walters has a point in 4 straight games. Walters led all Grizzlies skaters with 8 shots on goal.

Adam Miller made it a 4-1 Allen lead as he scored 4:52 into the second period. Allen extended the lead as Spencer Asuchak scored his 18th of the season with 18 seconds left in the second period.

Utah cut in the lead as they scored power play goals from Herbert and Carroll and with 7:57 left it was a 5-3 game. Allen's Dante Salituro scored an empty net goal with 2:49 left to finish up the scoring.

Allen goaltender C.J. Motte had a solid game in net, stopping 33 of 36 shots. Utah's Kevin Carr stopped 28 of 33.

Utah finished 3 for 7 on the power play. Utah has 8 power play goals in their last 4 games. Allen went 1 for 7 on the power play.

Grizzlies head to Wichita for a game on March 27th. Face-off is at 6:00 pm MST.

Grizzlies Notes: The season series is tied after 10 season meetings 5 wins apiece. Herbert had 1 goal and 1 assist tonight. He has 6 goals and 6 assists in 8 games vs Allen. Carroll's third period power play goal was the first goal for him since January 25th at Kansas City. Carroll missed over a month due to injury. Jack Walker had 2 assists in the game. Walker has 1 goal and 5 assists in his last 3 games. Time of game: 2:35. Attendance was 5435.

3 stars of the game

1. Braylon Shmyr (Allen) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. Spencer Asuchak (Allen) - 1 goal.

3. Ben Owen (Allen) - 1 assist. +3.

