Walleye Add Former Buckeye

November 26, 2019





Toledo, OH - Forward Freddy Gerard has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2019-2020 season.

Gerard, a native of Rocky River, Ohio, made his pro debut earlier this year appearing in one game for the Idaho Steelheads. Over the past for seasons he has been a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes and helped them last year to a Big 10 regular season title.

In his four year career, Gerard posted 58 points (23G, 35A) while skating as a plus 17 player. The bulk of his points (44) have come over the past two season when in each year he went over 20 that includes a career best 24 in the 2017-2018 season.

Prior to skating for the Buckeyes, the 5'10", 170 pound forward spent one year in the USHL with Madison in which he picked up 36 points (18G, 18A) in 60 games for the Capitols. Gerard also spent some time playing for the Cleveland Barons under 18 program from 2009-2012.

The Walleye are on the road over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. They return to play three home games beginning with a School Education Day game on Wednesday, December 4, followed by matchups with Brampton on Friday, December 6 and Cincinnati on Saturday, December 7. For tickets visit www.toledowalleye.com.

