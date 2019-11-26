Thunder Acquire Forward James Phelan from IceMen
November 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have acquired forward James Phelan from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for forward Craig Martin.
Phelan, 22, played in 45 games last season for the Texas Stars in the American Hockey League. The 5'11, 185-pounder recorded three goals and added three assists during his time with the Stars. Phelan also skated in five contests with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Phelan spent five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, including stints with the Shawinigan Cataractes, Moncton Wildcats and Victoriaville Tigres. In 321 games in the QMJHL, the Laval, QC native collected 191 points (86 goals, 105 assists) and racked up 322 penalty minutes.
