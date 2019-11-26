Quenneville Named 11th Captain in Rush History

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team has named forward Peter Quenneville the 11th Captain in Rapid City Rush history.

Quenneville came to the Rush as a free agent signing this offseason following a year with Sparta Sarpsborg in Norway. The 5'11", 196-pound forward entered this week as the second leading scorer in the ECHL with 25 points in 19 games, and the current ECHL leader with 17 to date.

"Today is a great day for Rush hockey. I'm very excited to name Peter Quenneville as our Captain for this season," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault said. "Since he arrived in Rapid City, Peter has been a consummate professional and a leader. He prepares and plays the right way, has an analytical mind for hockey, and loves the game. He's come up clutch for us in the early stages of the season on the ice, and will do whatever it takes to win. I look forward to working with Peter as we continue towards our goal of winning a championship this season."

"It feels good to be named Captain of the Rush. I'm honored," Quenneville said of his appointment as Captain. "It means a great deal to me to have earned the respect and trust of my staff and teammates. I'm going to lean on the experience I have as a Captain from when I was in junior. You understand what's important to make a team successful, which is camaraderie and the team being together, getting the guys to work together, and strive to win a championship."

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Quenneville returns to North America for his fifth season of professional hockey. In his last three European seasons, he's spent time in Norway, the Czech Republic, Finland, and Denmark. With the Aalborg Pirates in Denmark, he was the league's leading goal-scorer in 2017 (30g in 45 games) and won the 2018 Danish League and Danish Cup Championships. In his career, Quenneville has played in 204 games, and amassed 80 goals, 87 assists, and 167 points, and a +28 rating. Prior to beginning his professional career, he played two years in the AJHL with the Sherwood Park Crusaders, one year in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, less than a season in the NCAA with Qunnipiac University, and two years in the WHL with the Brandon Wheat Kings. In his lone season with Dubuque, he won the 2013 Clark Cup Championship. He was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2013 NHL Draft (7th Rd-#195).

Rush Captaincy History:

- Mark DeSantis: 2008-09

- Luke Fritshaw: 2009-10

- Scott Wray: 2010-2014

- Konrad Reeder: 2014

- Jesse Schultz: 2014

- Daniel Tetrault: 2014-15

- Winston Day Chief: 2015-16

- Ryan Walters: 2016-17

- Riley Weselowski: 2017-19

- Justin Faryna: 2019

- Peter Quenneville: 2019

The Rush head back on the road for a three-game series this week against the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop for all three games at CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, November 27th, Friday, November 29th, and Saturday, November 30th, is slated for 7:10 p.m. MDT.

