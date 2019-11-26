Oleg Sosunov Reassigned to Solar Bears
November 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Oleg Sosunov has been reassigned to the club from the Syracuse Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Sosunov, 21, has seven penalty minutes in three games with Orlando this season, and two penalty minutes in two games with Syracuse.
Sosunov was a sixth-round selection (#178 overall) by the Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
NEXT GAMES:
The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals tonight at 7 p.m.
