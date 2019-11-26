ECHL Transactions - November 26
November 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 26, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Ryan Cloonan, F
SUCCESSFUL WAIVER CLAIMS:
Newfoundland:
Luke Stork, F from Atlanta
Worcester:
Zack Phillips, F from Toledo
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Craig Martin, F traded to Jacksonville
Atlanta:
Add Dan Vladar, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Joel Messner, D assigned by Providence
Add Jake Randolph, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Bligh, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Matthew Spencer, D assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Fort Wayne:
Add Shaquille Merasty, F signed contract, added to active roster
Idaho:
Add Colton Point, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG
Indy:
Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F loaned to Rockford
Jacksonville:
Delete James Phelan, F traded to Adirondack
Delete Graeme Craig, D recalled by Manitoba
Delete Maxime Fortier, F recalled to Cleveland by Columbus [11/25]
Kalamazoo:
Add David Pope, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Chad McDonald, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Schmidt, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)
Norfolk:
Delete Shawn McBride, F recalled by Hartford
Orlando:
Add Oleg Sosunov, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Lucas Kohls, F placed on reserve
Delete Ivan Kosorenkov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17) [11/25]
South Carolina:
Delete Casey Bailey, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Toledo:
Add Blake Hillman, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Add Freddy Gerard, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Freddy Gerard, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to San Antonio by St. Louis
Utah:
Add Tim McGauley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Maxwell, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Justin Almeida, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Worcester:
Add Drew Callin, F activated from reserve
Delete Barry Almeida, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)
