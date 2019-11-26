ECHL Transactions - November 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 26, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Ryan Cloonan, F

SUCCESSFUL WAIVER CLAIMS:

Newfoundland:

Luke Stork, F from Atlanta

Worcester:

Zack Phillips, F from Toledo

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Craig Martin, F traded to Jacksonville

Atlanta:

Add Dan Vladar, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Joel Messner, D assigned by Providence

Add Jake Randolph, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Bligh, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Matthew Spencer, D assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Fort Wayne:

Add Shaquille Merasty, F signed contract, added to active roster

Idaho:

Add Colton Point, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

Indy:

Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F loaned to Rockford

Jacksonville:

Delete James Phelan, F traded to Adirondack

Delete Graeme Craig, D recalled by Manitoba

Delete Maxime Fortier, F recalled to Cleveland by Columbus [11/25]

Kalamazoo:

Add David Pope, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Chad McDonald, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Schmidt, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)

Norfolk:

Delete Shawn McBride, F recalled by Hartford

Orlando:

Add Oleg Sosunov, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Lucas Kohls, F placed on reserve

Delete Ivan Kosorenkov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17) [11/25]

South Carolina:

Delete Casey Bailey, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Toledo:

Add Blake Hillman, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Add Freddy Gerard, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Freddy Gerard, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to San Antonio by St. Louis

Utah:

Add Tim McGauley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Maxwell, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Justin Almeida, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Worcester:

Add Drew Callin, F activated from reserve

Delete Barry Almeida, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)

